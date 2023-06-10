Analysts Set Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHOTF. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Danske assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

