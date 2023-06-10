AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services makes up 0.2% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

AMN opened at $106.00 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

