American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Announces Dividend of $0.14

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American Bank’s previous dividend of $0.10.

American Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBK opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. American Bank has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

