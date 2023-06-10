American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after buying an additional 6,471,132 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 103.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

