Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUSF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

