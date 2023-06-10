Alpine Peaks Capital LP Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Trex makes up about 0.7% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. Bank of America raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of TREX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. 1,021,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,263. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

