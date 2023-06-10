Alpine Peaks Capital LP Decreases Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP lessened its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services accounts for approximately 3.3% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned approximately 0.63% of Barrett Business Services worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $90.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,474. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $617.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

