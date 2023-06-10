Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $315,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,669,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,412,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

