Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 84,605 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Alpine Global Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,605 shares during the period. MoneyGram International comprises approximately 0.4% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.12% of MoneyGram International worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,363,000 after purchasing an additional 855,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after buying an additional 117,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,462,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,825 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,963,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI remained flat at $10.99 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,795. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.50 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

