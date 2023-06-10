Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Alpine Global Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 2.6% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 33,283 shares worth $2,380,266. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,743. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $45.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.