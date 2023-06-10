Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 14,462,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,352,807. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

