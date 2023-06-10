Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,752 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Rivian Automotive comprises 0.8% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after buying an additional 6,329,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after buying an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.87. 25,896,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,773,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

