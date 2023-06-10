Alpine Global Management LLC Grows Position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 990,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in LumiraDx were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in LumiraDx by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

LMDX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 79,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,493. LumiraDx Limited has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 3,369.09% and a negative net margin of 291.10%. The business had revenue of $41.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LumiraDx Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on LumiraDx from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on LumiraDx from $3.80 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

