Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,273 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,178. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.48. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $195.77 and a one year high of $336.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

