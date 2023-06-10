Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,467 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Profile

NYSE HBM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 730,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 117.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

