Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $16.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $15.12 on Friday. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Insider Activity

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,227,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,767,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at $18,767,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,893,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,803,402 shares of company stock worth $26,911,717. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,652 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

