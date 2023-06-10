All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 805 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,242,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,686,672. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average is $180.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

