All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 588 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.5 %

Intel stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.34. 40,227,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,788,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

