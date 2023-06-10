All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,308 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. 15,419,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,276,500. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

