All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,434,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,520,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,584 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 20,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE USB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,586,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

