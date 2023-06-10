All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,052 shares of company stock worth $26,839,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.47. 12,582,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,627,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.