Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Acquired by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,816,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142,225 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.51% and a negative net margin of 593.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

