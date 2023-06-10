Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. 103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05.

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

