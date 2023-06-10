Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Down 0%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 27,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 27,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

