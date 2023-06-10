Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Bought by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,185,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543,039 shares during the period. Alaunos Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned about 7.49% of Alaunos Therapeutics worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCRT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright raised Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

Featured Stories

