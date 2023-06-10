Air Canada (TSE:AC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.22

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.22 and traded as high as C$22.53. Air Canada shares last traded at C$22.32, with a volume of 2,487,353 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AC shares. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.81.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.24. The stock has a market cap of C$8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.