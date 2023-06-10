Aion Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Aion has a market cap of $446,619.22 and approximately $888.27 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00101540 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00032951 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00018033 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003908 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

