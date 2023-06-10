AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of AgileThought from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AgileThought presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIL opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 29.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIL. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 320.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 784,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 15.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 377,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

