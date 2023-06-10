Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $36,585.00 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $36,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ralph Niven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $46,957.50.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

AVTE opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 377,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

