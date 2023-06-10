Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.57

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.57 and traded as high as C$13.57. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$13.52, with a volume of 85,148 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. ATB Capital raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.35.

Aecon Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.60. The stock has a market cap of C$823.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

