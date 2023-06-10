Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $105.05 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $106.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

