ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,637 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.63% of ABM Industries worth $47,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

ABM Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

