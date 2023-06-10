Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 73,222 shares traded.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

