90,000 Shares in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Chinook Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493 over the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

