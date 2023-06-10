7,661 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 42.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,868. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

