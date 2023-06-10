7,289 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

