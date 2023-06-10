6,672 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 269.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,255,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,544,000 after buying an additional 915,753 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $11,486,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,000.

NYSEARCA FXE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.16. 50,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,293. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

