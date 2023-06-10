6,219 Shares in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Bought by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ryerson by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ryerson by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Ryerson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RYI stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

