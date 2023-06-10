5,476 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,055,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,169,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $518.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.39. The stock has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

