35,681 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. 3,277,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

See Also

