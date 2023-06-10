300,000 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Bought by Vazirani Asset Management LLC

Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000. Euronav makes up about 8.7% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vazirani Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Euronav at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 9.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EURN opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Stories

