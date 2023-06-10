2,698 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $22,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,196,000 after purchasing an additional 221,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after acquiring an additional 168,840 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WLK opened at $111.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $127.85.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WLK shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

