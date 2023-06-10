2,689 Shares in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $16.97.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $369.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tiptree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

