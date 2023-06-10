2,631 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.86 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.90.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

