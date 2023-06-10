22,570 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $31.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.