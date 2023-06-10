19,721 Shares in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in H World Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

HTHT opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

