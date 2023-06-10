1,800 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $110.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average is $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

