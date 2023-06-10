17,246 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after buying an additional 283,676 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,797. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $255.89 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

