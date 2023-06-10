1,481 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.96.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $297.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $298.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

