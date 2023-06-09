ZClassic Market Capitalization Tops $359,506.71 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $359,506.71 and $39.65 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00109464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00044216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027150 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

